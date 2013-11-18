550 SHARES Share Tweet

It was originally reported that Barry Allen aka The Flash, would appear on 3 episodes of Arrow this season. Now Deadline is reporting that we will see Barry Allen on 2 episodes of Arrow followed by a Flash pilot episode, that will air as an episode of Arrow.

Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin (Glee), will appear on episodes 8 & 9 of Arrow & only as Barry Allen (not Flash). Check out these first images of Gustin as Barry Allen on Arrow. Let us know what you think.

Gustin will portray Barry Allen as a forensics investigator from Central City. You can catch Barry Allen’s first appearance on Arrow Dec.4th. Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7 central on CW.

Source” Deadline, The Huffington Post