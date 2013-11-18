web analytics
Register
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

arrow_tv_cw_greenarrow_1

It was originally reported that Barry Allen aka The Flash, would appear on 3 episodes of Arrow this season. Now Deadline is reporting that we will see Barry Allen on 2 episodes of Arrow followed by a Flash pilot episode, that will air as an episode of Arrow.

Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin (Glee), will appear on episodes 8 & 9 of Arrow & only as Barry Allen (not Flash). Check out these first images of Gustin as Barry Allen on Arrow. Let us know what you think.

The Scientist

The Scientist

The Scientist

The Scientist

The Scientist

Gustin will portray Barry Allen as a forensics investigator from Central City. You can catch Barry Allen’s first appearance on Arrow Dec.4th. Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7 central on CW.

Source” Deadline, The Huffington Post