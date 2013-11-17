A settled sixteen year-old lawsuit and a growing fan base has the highly popular Japanese television series “Ultraman” prepared for its big screen debut albeit with an English language flair. All that is known is a huge American A-list star will be approached to play a human who has the ability to transform into galactic spaceman Ultraman. So, who is this mysterious actor?Appearing at Nuke the Fridge Con 2013 over the weekend, legendary filmmaker Sompote Saengduenchai signed autographs for a multitude of fans to promote the release of “Ultraman Forever,” a giant 230 plus page book which celebrates the 50th anniversary of “Ultraman” and the Japanese/American crossover film “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” A source inside Sompote’s entourage indicated that the action/sci-fi feature film would be done in the style of Guillermo del Toro’s international monsters vs. giant robots’ hit “Pacific Rim.” Word has it that “I Am Legend” alum Will Smith is being sought for the role as the symbiotically coupled human/Ultraman team.

Smith is no stranger to science fiction having appeared in “Independence Day,” “After Earth” and the “Men in Black” franchise.

UPDATE: They are hoping for a release date for the film by 2016 according to Saengduenchai.

Source: Nuke the Fridge

