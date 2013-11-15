304 SHARES Share Tweet

Nuke the Fridge has landed this exclusive from SONY Pictures Home Entertainment. Prepare for the future with this infographic from the upcoming release of director Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium” on Blu-ray Combo Pack this December 17th.

Elysium is the man-made space station, which is home to half a million people. Read the “facts” and scientific information which describes the energy, building materials and artificial rotation that makes Elysium what it is… a paradise. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt, a government official, will stop at nothing to enforce anti-immigration laws and preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium. That doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. When unlucky Max is backed into a corner, he agrees to take on a daunting mission that, if successful, will not only save his life but could bring equality to these polarized worlds.

“Elysium” will arrive On Demand and in a Blu-ray Combo Pack which includes Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD Ultraviolet on December 17th. The science fiction/action/drama stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, William Fichtner, Brandon Auret, Josh Blacker, Emma Tremblay, José Pablo Cantillo, Maxwell Perry Cotton, Faran Tahir, Adrian Holmes, Jared Keeso, Carly Pope, Ona Grauer, Michael Shanks, Christina Cox and Terry Chen. Neill Blomkamp wrote the screenplay and directs.

Source: Nuke the Fridge