This weekend marks the fourth annual Nuke the Fridge Convention at Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry. Debuting on Saturday and on sale throughout the two-day event is a book Kaiju and Japanese hero and monster fans will find cause to salivate. It is the official release of “Ultraman Forever.” This giant 230 plus page book will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ultraman and the Japanese/American crossover film “King Kong vs. Godzilla.”

So, what can you expect to find between the covers of this slick, beautiful book?

Hundreds of never-before-seen photographs taken on the sets of “Ultraman” and the film “King Kong vs. Godzilla.”

This edition will be highly desirable for any antiquarian or hobbyist’s collection. In addition, original costumes from the “Ultraman” series will be on display along with ’70s era “Ultraman” posters and rare and original paintings.

Finally, come and meet the producer of the film “Hanuman and 7 Ultraman,” Sompote Saengduenchai. He was present at the birth of Ultraman and is the owner of the world’s greatest Ultraman collection!

Don’t forget! The event takes place this Saturday and Sunday, November 16th and 17th at the Frank and Son Collectible Show located at 19649 San Jose Avenue in the City of Industry, CA 91748. Parking and admission are free. For more details about the convention go to: www.nukethefridgecon.net. Also, for Ultraman fans, go to the newly launched website: www.ultramanforever.com.