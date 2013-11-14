One more announcement to cap off Sony’s event.

Tonight Sony had one more ace up its sleeve. Naughty Dog released a teaser video confirming they are indeed working on a PS4 title. One that shaped the developer and carried the PlayStation 3 on its back at times. Tonight, Naughty Dog announced Uncharted for PS4. The video below features a voice over from a new character in the franchise and doesn’t reveal much else. It’s no surprise the developer is working on another title in addition to their Last of Us DLC, Naughty Dog is one of the most packed houses in terms of talent and employees. The announcement also serves as a reminder for the gaming industry that Sony is bringing the most talented game developers with them into the next generation. E3 2014 is going to be one gamers will definitely want to keep an eye on.