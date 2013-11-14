Naughty Dog says hold on to those PS3’s

Tonight while lucky gamers unbox their new PlayStation 4’s, they may want to hold off on putting that PS3 in the closet. Naughty Dog, announced the first story DLC for their game changing PS3 title The Last of Us. Next year, gamers will be treated to a prequel story called The Last of Us: Left Behind. From the video it looks as though the game will focus on Ellie and her friend Riley. The game will tie into Dark Horse Comics prequel series The Last of Us: American Dreams. This week the series was collected as a trade paper back for fans who may have missed it the first time. The book tells the story of how Ellie and Riley became friends and we at Nuke The Fridge recommend it highly.

The Last of Us: Left Behind will be available for download early next year. Check out the teaser below.