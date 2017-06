200 SHARES Share Tweet

The night belongs to PlayStation.

In addition to ushering in the next-gen era of gaming hardware. Sony’s making some huge announcements as well. What’s sure to be the PS4’s first legitimate blockbuster, Infamous: Second Son now has a release date. Gamers will get their hands on the game March 21, 2014. In addition there will also be a special PS4 system bundle to coincide with the Infamous release.

Check out the new video the game developer, Sucker Punch, released tonight.