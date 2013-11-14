Just last week, we reported the mind-blowing announcement that Disney had paired up with Netflix to bring four superhero solo series in 2015. Those heroes are Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, & Jessica Jones. These solo series will then ultimately lead up to a team mini-series called the Defenders. To make things even more enticing is that Drew Goddard, the executive producer & writer for the hit series Lost, has reportedly signed on to write the Daredevil.

First reported by The Wrap, Goddard has been in ongoing negotiations to write the series although neither Marvel nor Netflix have made a statement about this. Goddard has had personal interest in the character & claims to be a Daredevil buff. Goddard told Collider earlier this year that, “Even when I was 18, I still had the blood red door with the, ‘I have shown him that a man without hope is a man without fear.’ That was what I loved & so it’s the sort of thing that if we can find the right project, I would love to do it.”

Goddard has quite a wrap sheet. The writer has written for shows such as Buffy, Alias, & Angel & has also written for films such as World War Z, Cabin in the Woods, & Cloverfield. Most of which have a huge fan base.

So do you guys feel like Daredevil will be in good hands? Daredevil will be the first to jumpstart this superhero team on Netflix in 2015.

Source: The Wrap