We at Nuke the Fridge are pleased to honor our devoted fans by hosting the largest Pop Culture Event of the Year. Nuke the Fridge Con marks our fourth annual event and our first two-day show. For your perusal, we have assembled an eclectic group of celebrities for the show. You are cordially invited to meet: Sean Astin, Bruce Boxleitner, Cindy Morgan, Tippi Hedren, Ernie Hudson, Ray Park, Lana Wood, Gloria Hendry, Angela Cartwright, Veronica Cartwright, Billy Mumy, Tracey Gold, Irwin Keyes, Noel Gugliemi, Claudia Wells, Vernon Wells, Daniel Logan, Walter Jones and many, many more guests!

The event takes place this Saturday and Sunday, November 16th and 17th at the Frank and Son Collectible Show located at 19649 San Jose Avenue in the City of Industry, CA 91748. Parking and admission are free. For more details go to: www.nukethefridgecon.net.