Take A Look At Angelina Jolie on the Poster for Disney’s MALEFICENT

For over a year, we have heard about Angelina Jolie starring in the live-action Disney villain story of Maleficent. Now we can finally see a bit of what she looks like, thanks to Entertainment Weekly for a look at the new poster for the upcoming film.

Angelina Jolie manages to look eerily stunning with the glowing greenish eyes & the famous headpiece similar to the animated version of Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty.



The storyline for the film is said to be the untold backstory of the iconic villain. Here’s the synopsis:

“A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land’s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal—an act that begins to turn her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom—and perhaps to Maleficent’s true happiness as well.”

The film which stars Angelina Jolie, has the release date of May 30, 2014.