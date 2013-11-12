The upcoming “The LEGO Movie” campaign is gearing up. Warner Bros. released images of two character posters from the feature which is sure to attract all age groups. The posters highlight actors Charlie Day (cable’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Morgan Freeman (Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy.)

Day’s Benny character sports a huge smile while dressed in a blue astronaut suit. A starship zips through space in the background. Freeman’s character Vitruvius is a seemingly wise and powerful sage with glowing eyes. A dragon dives at a castle in the distance. Both actors will be among a star-studded voice cast of many with characters that may surprise and thrill you. Check out the posters!

Here is the storyline for the film.

An ordinary LEGO mini-figure, mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary Master Builder, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil LEGO tyrant from gluing the universe together.

“The LEGO Movie” will arrive in theaters on February 7, 2014. The animation/action/comedy will feature the voice talents of Charlie Day, Morgan Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Will Arnett and Jadon Sand. Dan Hageman and Christopher Miller wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Phil Lord and Chris Miller direct.

Source: cinemablend