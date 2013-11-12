New Character Posters of Batman and Lord Business for THE LEGO MOVIE

Yesterday, Warner Bros. debuted posters for the characters of Benny (Charlie Day) and Vitruvius (Morgan Freeman) for their upcoming animated feature “The LEGO Movie.” As promised, the studio is bringing in their heavy hitters by delivering one-sheets of Batman (Will Arnett) and Lord Business (Will Ferrell.) Batman will be among one of many superheroes featured in the film. Can the combined might of the residents of this LEGO world stop the efforts of the villain known only as Lord Business? Check these bad boys out!

The LEGO Movie‏@TheLEGOMovie 5h

Working only in black (and sometimes very, very dark gray), @arnettwill is #Batman! #TheLEGOMovie pic.twitter.com/e4KgnuKsnP

The LEGO Movie‏@TheLEGOMovie 11h

He’s a micro-managing entrepreneur w/a thirst for world domination. Will Ferrell is Lord Business! #TheLEGOMovie pic.twitter.com/VNcDKAhyf9

Here is the storyline for the film.

An ordinary LEGO mini-figure named Emmet (Chris Pratt,) mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary Master Builder, is recruited to join a quest to stop the evil LEGO tyrant Lord Business from gluing the universe together.

“The LEGO Movie” will arrive in theaters on February 7, 2014. The animation/action/comedy will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Morgan Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Will Arnett and Jadon Sand. Dan Hageman and Christopher Miller wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Phil Lord and Chris Miller direct.

Source: Warner Bros. via Twitter