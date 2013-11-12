Another superhero team will be joining the very superhero summer of 2015. Joining the Avengers: Age of Ultron & the Superman/Batman film will be the Fantastic Four reboot which has now been pushed back from March 6,2015 to June 19, 2015.

Fox has apparently put Fantastic Four into the slot of the live-action film (which is currently in development) of Assassin’s Creed, & have moved back Assassin’s Creed to August 7, 2015.

The film being pushed back is probably due to the fact that the production of the film has been running pretty slowly. Other than rumored actors to play the super team, not much has been said or made official yet & it’s cutting it pretty close since the film is only about a year & ½ away. What we do know about the film, is that Josh Trank (Chronicle) will be directing the film from a script written by numerous writers, Jeremy Slater, Seth Grahame-Smith, Zack Stenz & Ashley Miller. There has been a lot of snags on this film so hopefully this film doesn’t end up losing any of the excitement that some of us may have. I mean, we all know how horrible the first 2 were.