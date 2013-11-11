Kevin Smith is probably Ben Affleck’s biggest fan. He constantly says how excited he is to see Affleck as the “bats” & how awesome he is for the role. He even gets to live the dream of saying that he lives in what he calls, “Wayne Manor,” since he actually lives in the house that Affleck used to own. It’s no secret that they are obviously really close friends. Possibly so close, that Smith may be one of the first to hear anything having to do with the upcoming Superman/Batman film.

On one of his most recent podcast episodes of Hollywood Babble-On, Smith describes how it was like getting to see the Snyder version of the Batman suit & not only the suit itself, but Affleck wearing the suit for the first time.

“I saw the Batman costume. More than that I saw a picture of him (Affleck) in the costume,” Smith says. “Now, I don’t want to give anything away ’cause that is up to them and stuff, but I am going to say this: I instantly bear hugged him (Snyder). You have not seen this costume in a movie on film before. And for a comic book fan, it was mind bending. I was like, ‘Get out of here, only you have enough power to pull this off.’ Because everyone always like does this Matrix/X-men black armor. … It was fantastic. I’m already a flag waver for this movie, but the costume, it blew my mind. I think everyone is just gonna be like ‘Holy ****!’ It’s its own thing, man. It’s like we haven’t been down this path at all. I was so elated. … Even the hardest core “**** all this” person will be like ‘alright, I’m ready.'”

So what it sounds like to me is, that we may finally get to see Batman in the classic gray & blue suit. Which could have either the Bat symbol as black or the combination of the gray, blue & yellow, which hasn’t been done since the 1960’s Adam West Batman. Does this make you a bit more excited to see a more comic book looking Batman?

Here’s a couple of suits that it may look like…