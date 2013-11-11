Elizabeth Olsen Discusses Her Role as The Scarlet Witch in AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

Rumor had Elizabeth Olsen portraying the Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as far back as August. Now Olsen has confirmed she will be playing the fraternal twin of Quicksilver with the mutant ability to alter reality and probabilities.

With writer/director Joss Whedon desperately wanting to include the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in the sequel to “The Avengers,” he was able to cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver (“Kick-Ass”) rather easily, but finding the right woman for the part of the Scarlet Witch was a bit difficult and the confirmation by Olsen was harder to come by… until now!

Speaking with MTV News on a press junket for Spike Lee’s upcoming “Oldboy,” Olsen shared her enthusiasm about joining “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

With Samuel L. Jackson spilling the beans about Olsen’s role to The Wall Street Journal, Olsen joked that Jackson had liberated her from refusing to talk about the project. She did say that she doesn’t know too much about “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but she’s excited to work with her “Godzilla” co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson again.

“We get to play husband and wife, and we get to play twin brother and sister,” she said. “It’s also fun because even though in ‘Godzilla’ we play husband and wife, we don’t have a lot of scenes together. I just love him. I love his family. I love his kids. I’m so excited… to actually work with each other. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Olsen also mentioned and was quick to compliment her soon-to-be director, Joss Whedon.

“He’s very smart. He’s too smart. He might be too smart,” she said. “Some people are too smart for their own good, but he’s amazing.”

Here is the storyline according to IMDb. Remember, most sources are quoting Ultron as being a rogue computer program created by Stark Industries.

The Avengers reassemble to battle a sentient robot who has become one of humankind’s biggest threats since breaking free from its creator, Dr. Hank Pym.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for a May 1, 2015 release. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders and Elizabeth Olsen. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

