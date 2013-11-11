Filmmaker Bryan Singer is tweeting out more tidbits for fans. This time Singer has released a post-production image from “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which showcases an “ADR Cue Sheet” with dialogue from a “pre-looping” session. Actor Hugh Jackman (featured in an out of focus monitor in the background) will eventually be responsible for replacing dialogue in the film which may have been muddied by ambient background noise. Notice the words “Hello Kitty ADR DB” under the paper clip. This could refer to Wolverine and Kitty Pryde meeting after not seeing each other after many years. Could this be the future era in the film? Check it out!

Bryan SingerVerified account‏@BryanSinger 9h

A little pre-looping session by remote satellite. @RealHughJackman @ShuDonner pic.twitter.com/8jIL4bWQfK

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

Source: Bryan Singer via Twitter