Two More Actors in the Running for Nightwing Role in BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN

Two More Actors in the Running for Nightwing Role in BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN

Friday, we posted a story about actor Adam Driver being the frontrunner for the role of Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing formerly Robin for the “Man of Steel” sequel “Batman vs. Superman.” Now the names of two other actors have emerged on the casting short list, which apparently consists of six in all.

Television’s “Gossip Girl” alum, Penn Badgley, is in serious contention for the role of Batman’s estranged partner Dick Grayson/Nightwing. It is reported that Badgley is a huge Batman fan and Warner Bros. was pleased with his dramatic performance on their 2010 film “Greetings From Tim Buckley.”

Joining Badgley on the short list is fellow actor Ezra Miller. Miller is known for his trademark deep voice and his award-winning performance in 2012’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

So between Adam Driver, Penn Badgley and Ezra Miller, who is your choice to play Batman’s former sidekick?

“Batman vs. Superman” is scheduled for a July 17, 2015 release. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay from a story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: superheromovienews, IMDb