Sony has tweeted this new poster for the RoboCop reboot, which premieres in February. The poster appears torn, beaten and worn. A style explored to copy bus shelter posters or handbills. The poster would fit perfectly into the future crime-ridden city of Detroit. Beware! Justice just got tougher! Check it out!

RoboCop@RoboCop 9 Nov

The future starts #now. #RoboCop pic.twitter.com/63jiczpquC

“RoboCop” will hit theaters on February 12th, 2014. The action/sci-fi feature stars Joel Kinnaman, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Jay Baruchel, Michael Keaton, Aimee Garcia, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jennifer Ehle and Douglas Urbanski. Nick Schenk, James Vanderbuilt, and Joshua Zetumer wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Michael Miner and Edward Neumeier. José Padilha directs.

Source: Sony via Twitter