At the Man of Steel event on Yahoo this morning, Kevin Smith sat down with Amy Adams & Zack Snyder as they discussed the movie, which is out for release on Blu-ray & DVD Nov. 12., as well as discussed a bit about the upcoming Superman/Batman movie. Although not too much was said about it, there were a few things that Snyder hinted at to what we may see in the highly anticipated film.

There were some fan submitted question for Snyder about the Superman/Batman movie, one of the questions asked about Superman’s space heritage & about Lex Luthor, Snyder answered, “At its core, Superman is an alien. He comes from an alien world … Lex loves to call him an alien.” Which Smith then replied, “That’s a spoiler, folks.” So it looks like it’s almost certain that we can see a conflict involving Superman & Lex Luthor. Which there has been a lot of rumors surrounding Lex Luthor being a part of the film.

When it comes to the unofficial title of the film, Snyder explained that, “Part of the fun of the idea [is] to be able to sort of play with that relationship, whether they’re fighting or they become friends … That’s the fun of making movies and playing with this mythology.” He also added, “Of course, there will be some physical conflicts, as well.” So this tells us something that most of us already had figured out, that Superman & Batman will definitely go toe to toe against one another.

Also Snyder had talked about how the decisions & consequences from Man of Steel could factor into the sequel. “Maybe we’ll see the repercussions of that in the next film.” Snyder then addresses the issue of many critics about how Superman seemed so careless in Man of Steel with all of the carnage & destruction that went on, as well as Superman killing Zod. “Probably 5,000 people,” (died from the Metropolis attack) “For me, that was part of it. No, there’s real consequences … Not to compare, but if you look at ‘The Avengers,’ they trash the city and nobody thinks about how many people are dying.” He then goes on to say, “There’s a sadness at the end of the movie [‘Man of Steel’]. That’s a thing that weighs on Superman.” Which I totally agree with. In my opinion, Man of Steel was about Superman learning how to be a Superman. Learning how to be the strongest man on the planet & at the same time, also learning the consequences from his actions. Like how it felt to take a life, which will probably show throughout the rest of the Superman franchise. That maybe it felt so wrong to kill Zod, that he never wants to kill again & that’s exactly where he learns his moral issues from.

As for the artwork to debut, which Smith had hinted at before when talking about the event, they were a few pieces done by various artist for the charity We Can Be Heroes, which are being auctioned off on eBay. The artist were asked to make the pieces inspired by the idea of Superman & Batman fighting one another. Here are the art pieces below: