Since May, news of dinobots appearing in Michael Bay’s upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction” were unfounded until producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that there will indeed be dinobots in the fourth Transformers feature. At a recent trade show, a photo was taken of autobot leader Optimus Prime riding on the back of lead dinobot Grimlock. The image is blurry and it’s hard to tell what type of item it is. The product is similar to the line of wall graphics produced by the Fathead company. Could this be a sign that fans will get to see a great Transformers film? Check it out and tell us what you think!

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Titus Welliver, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Geng Han and Teresa Daley. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: JoBlo