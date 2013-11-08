493 SHARES Share Tweet

With filming underway on the highly anticipated “Batman vs. Superman,” a frontrunner has emerged for the role of the estranged Nightwing a.k.a. Dick Grayson, who was once Batman’s sidekick Robin.

Two individuals close to the project have revealed that 29 year-old actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) fits the physique and look of the described Nightwing. Apparently, the 6’3″ Driver will have no problem matching up with the 6’4″ Ben Affleck who will play an older, seasoned Batman.

Driver gained attention from Warner Bros’ Greg Silverman for his performance in the dysfunctional family comedy “This is Where I Leave You.” Driver plays the brother of Tina Fey, Jason Bateman and Corey Stoll and the son of Jane Fonda in a film directed by Shawn Levy.

Driver was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Adam Sackler on “Girls.” He will star next opposite Mia Wasikowska in “Tracks, and in the upcoming CBS Films’ romantic comedy “The F Word.” He will also reteam with director Noah Baumbach for the feature “While We’re Young.”

With the Nightwing casting underway, excitement is also building for the actress who will portray the female lead and love interest of Batman. Olga Kurylenko (“Magic City”) has pulled in front of actresses Gal Gadot and Elodie Young for the coveted role of Wonder Woman or her alter ego Diana Prince. Wonder Woman/Prince is expected to make a brief appearance along with the Flash.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

“Batman vs. Superman” is scheduled for a July 17, 2015 release. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay from a story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: The Wrap, Latino Review, IMDb