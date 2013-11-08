With the ’70s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), returns to the news desk in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Also back for more are Ron’s co-anchor and wife, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), weather man Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), man on the street Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) and sports guy Champ Kind (David Koechner) — all of whom won’t make it easy to stay classy … while taking New York’s first 24-hour news channel by storm. Produced by Judd Apatow, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Written by Will Ferrell & Adam McKay. Directed by Adam McKay.

Con la década del 70 detrás, el presentador de noticias más prestigioso de San Diego, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), regresa a la mesa de noticias en “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”. También regresan la copresentadora y esposa de Ron, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), el meteorólogo Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), el reportero Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) y el comentador de deportes Champ Kind (David Koechner), aunque ninguno de ellos hará que comportarse con estilo sea algo fácil… cuando se apoderen de la primera cadena de noticias que transmite 24 horas por día.

