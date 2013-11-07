Kevin Smith will be hosting a live event this Saturday on Yahoo for the release of Man of Steel on Blu-ray & DVD. Along with Smith will be Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill, & Amy Adams. Smith discussing the event on his podcast show, Hollywood Babble-On, said that they may be debuting some artwork for “a movie coming up.”

Here’s what Smith says:

“They’re doing a special on Yahoo that I’m hosting, Zack Snyder is the featured guest, but it’s all about Man of Steel. So it’s me, Zack Snyder, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill is on video from London or he may even be on set with us, and then there’s some Michael Shannon stuff. So it’s an hour long, it’s free, it’s on the internet, but it’s just kind of to be like ‘Hey, Man of Steel is coming out!’ But there’s two things, there might be announcements during this show and the one thing I do know is there’s artwork going to be on this show that may or may not have something to do with a movie that’s coming up.”

This movie he’s speaking of is, you guessed it, the Superman/Batman movie coming out, which he later confirmed. So what will this artwork be? The new Snyder version of Batman? The Batmobile? Metropolis or Gotham? Not quite sure on what it could be but seeing any type of artwork that has to do with the film, could give us a lot more insight. So be sure to tune in Saturday, November 9th, at 9:00 a.m. PST/Noon EST on Yahoo!

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

