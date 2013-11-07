Finally, something has been confirmed about Star Wars: Episode VII, it’s release date. Starwars.com has officially announced that the date for the upcoming film which was originally set for the summer of 2015, will now be moved back to December 18, 2015.

Here’s the official press release:

“With pre-production in full-swing, a confirmed release date of December 18, 2015, has been set for Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode VII.”

“We’re very excited to share the official 2015 release date for Star Wars: Episode VII, where it will not only anchor the popular holiday filmgoing season but also ensure our extraordinary filmmaking team has the time needed to deliver a sensational picture,” said Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios.”

So fans can be expecting an early Christmas gift!