In RoboCop, the year is 2029 and multinational conglomerate OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. Their drones are winning American wars around the globe and now they want to bring this technology to the home front. Alex Murphy is a loving husband, father and good cop doing his best to stem the tide of crime and corruption in Detroit. After he is critically injured in the line of duty, OmniCorp utilizes their remarkable science of robotics to save Alex’s life. He returns to the streets of his beloved city with amazing new abilities, but with issues a regular man has never had to face before.

Robocop stars Joel Kinnaman as Alex Murphy/RoboCop, Gary Oldman as Dr. Robert Norton, Michael Keaton as Raymond Sellars, Samuel L. Jackson as Pat Novak, Jay Baruchel as Pope, Abbie Cornish as Ellen Murphy, Jackie Earle Haley as Maddox, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Karen Dean and Michael Kenneth Williams as Jack Lewis. The movie will be with us February 7th, 2014.

