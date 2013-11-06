300 SHARES Share Tweet

With Superman‘s Smallville in the past, Green Arrow currently running things in the superhero TV world for DC & Flash soon to have his own TV series in the very near future, yet another member of a Justice team is on the verge of getting his own show, Hourman.

The CW confirmed to Variety that it is developing a drama based on the hero. The project will focus on a “brilliant yet troubled pharmaceutical analyst who discovers that the visions that have plagued him since childhood are actually glimpses of tragic events occurring one hour in the future. Determined to win back his ex-wife and son, he heroically prevents these tragedies from unfolding, finding both purpose and redemption along the way.”

Writing the series will be Michael Caleo (Ironside) & will also executive produce the show along with Dan Lin & Jennifer Gwartz.

Hourman, which was known as Hour-Man back when he first debuted, dates back all the way to the Golden Age of Comic Books. Rex Tyler, who was the original Hourman, was a scientist which developed an affinity for chemistry. A series of accidents & discoveries led him to “miraculous vitamin” Miraclo. After testing Miraclo on lab mice, he discovered that it increased their strength vitality. He then took a dose himself which gave him the ability to have superhuman strength & speed for the hour that the vitamin’s effects lasted. His son, Rick Tyler, later took his place becoming Hourman during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. & then became a member of Infinity, Inc.

It’s interesting that DC is using CW to launch some of their characters. Probably so they can see how well the characters do on a smaller stage before possibly deciding whether or not they want to bring them to the big screen. It makes you wonder if they are building up towards something bigger.

300 SHARES Share Tweet