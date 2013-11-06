With a “Ghostbusters 3” film residing in limbo for years, something is finally stirring on the ethereal plane. Word has it that actors Jonah Hill and Emma Stone have been offered the roles of Jeremy and Anna.

How the two characters figure into the plot are unclear at this time. There were rumors in the past that the third Ghostbusters installment would be a hand-off film. So, it is more than likely that the aforementioned Jeremy and Anna are offspring of the original Ghostbusters team. So, who were the lucky mothers? Seriously?

With casting gearing up, Sony Pictures could greenlight the film at any time. Still with many false starts in the past, fans are not holding their breaths. Comedic actor Bill Murray still will not commit to reprising his role as Dr. Peter Venkman, but it has been stated by Dan Aykroyd that Murray could cameo in some capacity as a disembodied spirit.

Until then, call your local fortune-teller in order to contact some restless souls. Maybe they can tell you the future of the “Ghostbusters 3” film.

Or… you can ask Ernie Hudson yourself at Nuke the Fridge Con at the Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry on November 16th-17th.

Source: schmoesknow