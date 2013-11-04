Konami announce a digital first release.

Today Konami announced that part of the next Metal Gear experience will come to digital download first. Spring 2014, Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes will be available for download on PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, and Xbox One. Ground Zeroes is a single mission ease into the new open world style of gameplay series creator Hideo Kojima aims to create for Metal Gear Solid V which will likely launch at the end of 2014. Players will engage in the Cuban rescue mission that’s been extensively demoed at trade shows this year.

Kojima also talked about how Ground Zeroes will connect to the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain experience.

“The advanced capabilities of the FOX Engine have allowed me to tell the new story in a new way,” he says. “There will be a significant difference in what The Phantom Pain brings to the series, so we want to ease players into the new open world environment and its potential.”

Ground Zeroes will be available for $29.99 on Xbox One and PS4 while the game will cost $19.99 on the PS3 and Xbox 360. No word on what, if any, content differences the new-gen versions will have for the ten dollar price difference. We’ll have more information including new game demos as they roll out leading into the game’s launch window.