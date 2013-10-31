300 SHARES Share Tweet

Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about its 360 gamers.

If you’re not rushing out to get an Xbox One in november, gold members can download two new free games as part of its Games With Gold program.

November 1st – A World of Kelfings

Featuring Avatar FameStar! Build a robot, rescue the princess, make friends with a dragon and help a creepy witch get even creepier. Take your Xbox LIVE Avatar on a journey through exotic lands while you help the tiny Keflings build and customize their kingdoms! Play with a friend on the same console or with three friends over Xbox LIVE in this story-based, kingdom-building adventure.

November 16th- Iron Brigade

Protect humanity from the evil Monovision menace in this Tower Defense Shooter from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Join The Mobile Trench Brigade! Use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in our favor. Customize your trench with thousands of possible loadouts. March side by side with allies from around the world as you fight your way through Europe, Africa, and the Pacific. The Mobile Trench Brigade. Walk with us.

As of now, Microsoft has no plans to include Xbox One games as part of its Games With Gold but that could change once the promotions period ends on December 31st and depending on how much the Xbox team will take consumer feedback once their next-gen console is released.