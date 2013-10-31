Insomniac shows off one more reason to hold on to that PS3.

The developers over at Insomniac Games revealed a new trailer for the upcoming PS3 game Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus. The trailer shows off some of the new and fan-favorite weapons in the game. Also longtime fans of the series can rejoice seeing the return of the hilarious macho robot Mr.Zurkon whose upgrades now include the whole Zurkon family. In addition to the trailer the company also talked about the Into the Nexus smartphone and tablet app which acts like a mini game that boots your characters weapons and upgrades in the console game. Here’s a screenshot from the app.

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus will be released on November 12, 2013 ($29.99) and will serve as the prequel to their future adventures on sony’s next-gen console. We’ll have the full review of the game soon. In the meantime check out the trailer below.