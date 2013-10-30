300 SHARES Share Tweet

Five international posters have been released for filmmaker Peter Jackson’s upcoming Middle Earth adventure sequel “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” The posters are for the Latino market and are copied from the Empire Magazine covers. The one-sheets feature Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen,) Mirkwood Elves: Legolas (Orlando Bloom,) Thraduil (Lee Pace) and Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly,) Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman,) Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage,) Kili (Aidan Turner) and Fili (Dean O’Gorman), and last but not least Bard the Bowman (Luke Evans.) Expect the marketing campaign to really kick in the closer the release date approaches on December 13th.

Here is the storyline for the fantasy/adventure film.

The Dwarves, Bilbo and Gandalf have successfully escaped the Misty Mountains, and Bilbo has gained the One Ring. They all continue their journey to get their gold back from the Dragon, Smaug.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” comes to theaters on December 13th in IMAX, 3D and 2D formats. The film stars Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Hugo Weaving, Manu Bennett, Lee Pace, Aidan Turner, Christopher Lee, Andy Serkis, Billy Connolly, Stephen Fry, Graham McTavish, Ian Holm, Dean O’Gorman, James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Sylvester McCoy, Ken Stott, Peter Hambleton, Jed Brophy, Adam Brown, William Kircher, Stephen Hunter, John Bell, Craig Hall, Mark Hadlow, Terry Notary, Jeffrey Thomas, John Callen, Michael Mizrahi, Robin Kerr, Ryan Gage and Ray Henwood. Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

