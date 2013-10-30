358 SHARES Share Tweet

After months of speculation, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has signed on to join Avengers: Age of Ultron!

Though most people already had it set that Taylor-Johnson would play the role of Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver, his schedule with the promotion of the Godzilla reboot affected the star from signing on earlier. But apparently that has all been worked out according to The Wrap, which says Taylor-Johnson made everything official as of Wednesday Oct. 30.

Marvel has yet to comment on this situation but apparently a source of The Wrap says that “an individual familiar to the sequel” told the site.

Quicksilver was created by Stan “the man” Lee & Jack Kirby & first appeared in X-Men #4 in 1964. He is the son of Magneto & is the twin brother of Scarlet Witch. Also half brother to Polaris. Quicksilver was both a member of the Brother Hood of Evil & then later on became apart of The Avengers along with his sister Scarlet Witch. His powers include thinking & moving at super human speeds. He later gained the abilities that allowed him to displace himself out of mainstream time and space and “jump” into the future.

The star of Kick-Ass joins the cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, & James Spader. Avengers: Age of Ultron will hit theaters May, 1 2015.

Source: The Wrap