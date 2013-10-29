Monday evening, filmmaker Michael Dougherty announced to fans at a Hollywood screening for “Trick ‘r Treat” that there will be a sequel to the cult classic hit. Hosted by Legendary Pictures, the event featured Dougherty, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker, producer Bryan Singer and the spirit of Halloween himself, Sam. Dougherty discussed how the idea of a sequel came into being.

“It’s funny because when I first dreamt up the idea of making the first film, I thought, “How neat would it be if we made them a series?” I’m a firm believer that October should be filled with Halloween movies, or horror movies. That’s something I remember from childhood. Horror movies and Halloween, they go hand-in-hand. And so the idea was, “Well we could probably do a Trick ‘r Treat movie every year or every other year, and that it would sort of just be a new batch of stories and characters. And the common link between all of them would be Sam.” Initially that was the plan, and then things changed as the first film had a very delayed, strange journey. I put those dreams on hold for a little while, so it feels good to go back to that initial plan.”

He went on to discuss the direction the sequel might take and at what stage of development the story is at.

“We don’t even have a script yet. There’s nothing I can reveal yet. It’s still really early in the process, but I can definitely say that we’ll be exploring Sam more and maybe getting into some back story of who and what he actually is. I think we’ll shake it up a little bit. There are different archetypes I’d like to explore, different types of monsters. We covered werewolves, vampires, and zombies, but there’s a whole slew of different creatures out there that we haven’t tackled, and I think Sam would probably be pretty good buddies with. So I think it’s time to let them have their time in the sun.”

A discussion of a timetable for the sequel concluded the event. This is what Dougherty had to say.

“I mean, fingers crossed it will have a theatrical release considering the adventure that the first one took, but I guess if it didn’t have a theatrical release, the first film also proved that you don’t need a theatrical release in order to be successful. Not anymore. This film became the hit that it became because of video on demand and because of Amazon and Netflix and all those new technologies that people have embraced. It was because of that that this film found its audience. I think it’d be great to make it a trilogy, at least. So fingers crossed. For me, I think every film should explore a different aspect of Halloween. I felt like the first film was the very traditional, suburban Halloween that we all have some memory of. But as I’ve grown up over the years, I’ve lived everywhere from Columbus, Ohio to New York to L.A., and I find that the holiday is very different depending on where you live. Or even time periods. I don’t see why we should be limited to just present day stories. Halloween is an amazing holiday because it evolves depending on where you live and the time period.”

The original “Trick ‘r Treat” was released on DVD/Blu-ray in October of 2009. The film sat languishing on the shelf for two years before it was put into the public eye. With word of mouth, Internet buzz and the availability of current technology, the film became a cult hit.

Here is the basic storyline for the comedy/horror/thriller.

Four interwoven stories that occur on Halloween: An everyday high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer; a college virgin might have just met the one guy for her; a group of teenagers pull a mean prank; a woman who loathes the night has to contend with her holiday-obsessed husband.

Sources: Legendary.com, IMDb