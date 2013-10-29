Earlier this month, we reported that Ben Kingsley who played The Mandarin in Iron Man 3, revealed that he was reteaming with some of the crew from the film for what he called a “secret project.” Well now apparently that “secret project” has been revealed.

When we first reported the news, speculation was that the “secret project” Ben Kingsley was doing, could be for a mid-credit scene, possibly an appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., or a possible one-shot. Well according to Latino Review, it’s a one-shot. Which means a short film that is a self-contained story.

If you haven’t seen Iron Man 3, beware of the following spoilers.

At the end of Iron Man 3, Tony Stark busts into the secret facilities of the international terrorist, The Mandarin. Stark then discovers that The Mandarin is just a front for Starks rival, Aldrich Killian. The Mandarin turns out to be a drug-addled actor named Trevor Slattery.

Now Latino Review is reporting that in this Marvel one-shot, “The REAL Mandarin” is furious at Killian & Slattery for making a mockery of his name & legacy. & the real Mandarin is looking to “set the record straight.”

So if this is in fact true, it may make some of the fans that were disappointed by the overall appearance of The Mandarin in Iron Man 3, a bit happier.

Source: Latino Review