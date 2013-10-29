First Look at X-O in Unity.

Aric of Dacia has fought to reclaim the ancestral lands of the Visigoths – and he has bled for it. But nothing he has faced before can prepare him for the combined might of UNITY – and the deadly combination of Harada, Ninjak, Eternal Warrior and Livewire! To some, he is a king… To others, the ultimate threat… Now find out just how brutal, how savage, and how cunning a warrior X-O Manowar can be as he engages the world’s most elite superteam head-on!