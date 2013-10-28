Director Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead” reboot) has confirmed via his Twitter account that filmmaker Sam Raimi (“Army of Darkness,” “Spider-Man”) will direct the “Army of Darkness 2” movie. Questioned by a fan, Alvarez gave up the ghost with this tweet.

Fede Alvarez ‏@fedalvar 26 Oct

“@thielebenjamin: Hey @fedalvar will you be directing the Army Of Darkness 2 movie?” Sam Raimi will!

Days ago actor and original Evil Dead series alum, Bruce Campbell, confirmed “Army of Darkness 2” is still very much alive.

“The last one was twenty-two years ago. I just haven’t been racing to do it. Sam Raimi is just a little bit busy making the biggest movies in Hollywood. I used to be busy. Now I’m not. That’s why I’m here.



Ash would have to stop occasionally from chasing some deadite to catch his breath. Maybe we could do that, I guess. That would be exciting. Fight in a walker. That would be alright. Hit them with my cane. Fake them out, have a fake heart attack, distract a zombie. I like it. Alright sir, the answer is yes.”

When Alvarez’s “Evil Dead” reboot was released last April, rumors spread like wildfire concerning a team up between Raimi’s Ash and Alvarez’s Mia characters in a culminating epic film. A hint about this was made during the credit sequence in Alvarez’s “Evil Dead.”

This is what Raimi had to say last March.

“Those guys made me say that. I am thinking about it but a crowd goes ‘Come on Sam, do it!’ So I said ‘Okay, I guess I was talking to my brother about it.’ But I feel like I was pushed into saying that, a little bit. In the hallway today I joked with Ivan Raimi [his brother] “Get working on that script!” but I really don’t know.

I’m afraid that every time I talk about it people get really mad at me when I don’t follow through with it. I would like to work on the script over the summer, that much is true. But the reason to come back and do it again is only that they’re making me, those fans.

I was saying to Ivan ‘Why do they stay on this thing? Why do they keep at it?’ He said ‘They want to make a movie. You’re a filmmaker and your fans are asking you to make the movie. What are you, an idiot? Make the movie!’ I guess there’s something I don’t see. It makes sense when Ivan says it… but I didn’t have a tremendous amount of passion until right now to bring to it.

I love working with Bruce Campbell and Rob Tapert, I have so much fun making those movies, but the fans are really forcing me into it.”

“Army of Darkness 2” is tentatively scheduled for a 2016 release. The film will star Bruce Campbell, while Sam Raimi directs.

Sources: Twitter, movieweb