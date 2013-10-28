500 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier this week, we reported some names that have been up for the role of John Belushi for the upcoming untitled biopic. The list of names were, Emile Hirsh (Into the Wild), Adam Devine (Workaholics), & Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line). Well now one of those names have been confirmed for the role. & the role goes to…

Emile Hirsch.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news earlier today. Emile Hirsch’s acting career has mainly been serious type of roles aside from The Girl Next Door & Speed Racer. So to me, the choice to play John Belushi is a big stretch but it’s not impossible. Emile Hirsch has done a few films that were based on true stories such as Lords of Dogtown, Alpha Dog, & Into the Wild. It will be interesting to see how he does playing the late legendary comedic genius.

The script for the film was written by Steve Conrad & it details the comedian’s life as an allegory about the highs & lows of the American dream. The film will show us Belushi’s rise of fame as a member of SNL in the late 70’s, as well as through classic films like The Blues Brothers & Animal House, all the way to his untimely death from a drug overdose at the age of 33.

Production for the film is said to start next Spring in New York. As noted earlier this week, Dan Aykroyd will be executive producer of the film & Belushi’s widow, Judy, will serve as producer.

