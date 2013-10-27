350 SHARES Share Tweet

I finally got around to watching the recently released documentary, Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics. (Debuted Oct.10. at NYCC & released on Oct. 25)

The documentary, narrated by the very legendary Christopher Lee, (Lord of the Rings, Star Wars) includes interviews from DC icons such as Jim Lee, Dan Didio, Paul Dini, Neal Adams, & Len Wein to name a few. It also has interviews from directors like Guillermo del Toro & Richard Donner, to actors like Michael Shannon & THEE voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy.

Necessary Evil explores pretty much every aspect of evil there is when it comes to comic books & breaks them down in chapters or categories if you will. Things such as villain traits, to what the villain’s motives are, as well as why the villain makes the hero a hero.

The film talks about villains such as The Joker, Riddler, Reverse Flash, Penguin, Sinestro, Two-Face, Black Adam, Darkseid, Bane, Mr. Freeze, Captain Cold, General Zod, Doomsday, Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Vandal Savage, Scarecrow, Man Bat, Deathstroke, Ocean Master, Parallax, Black Manta, Deadshot as well as villains that aren’t talked about as much like Dr. Sivana, Atrocitus, Ultra-Humanite, even Starro the Conqueror. There’s also a whole section devoted to “femme fatales” like Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Star Sapphire, Catwoman, Cheetah, & Amanda Waller as well as a section devoted to the various villain groups like the Secret Society, The Rogues, Suicide Squad, Crime Syndicate, the classic Legion of Doom, & even the more recent Court of the Owls.

During the interviews, we see clips of various DC comic books, shows like Smallville & Arrow, cartoon series like the very awesome Batman the Animated Series, Superman, Justice League Unlimited, Batman Beyond, films such as Man of Steel, the Dark Knight series, the Richard Donner Superman, & animated films like Flash Point & Dark Knight Returns, also well loved video games like Arkham City & Injustice.

Overall, if you are an avid comic book lover, you already know most of the things they talk about in this documentary but you might think it’s pretty interesting to hear from some of the hands that helped make the villains into what they are today. I especially liked the part where they explained things like why they put certain villains into certain groups & how sometimes even the hero fights the villain within himself & has to fight his way back to becoming a hero. It also has many more interviewees that I didn’t mention as well as quite a few more villains. This documentary is over 90 minutes long & has a little something for everyone.