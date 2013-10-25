With some of you, talking about Ben Affleck as Batman is a touchy subject. It seems that there’s only two ways to feel about it. Either you hate the idea of him putting on the cape & cowl, or you’re all for it. I am actually in between on it. Very curious to see if he can actually pull it off. Well did you know that Affleck was actually reluctant to play the role of the vigilante?

In an interview with 411mania’s Al Norton, Affleck explained why at first he was reluctant to take the role & also why he ultimately decided to take it.

Al Norton: “Do you remember your first thought when the idea of you playing Batman was originally presented to you and was there a tipping point in your decision making process, a moment where you started to think, ‘I really want to do this‘?”

Ben Affleck: “Initially I was reluctant as I felt I didn’t fit the traditional mold but once Zack showed me the concept, and that it would be both different from the great movies that Chris and Christian made but still in keeping with tradition I was excited. Doing something different and new is always tricky and part of the thrill and the risk is that initially it confounds expectations. The truth is, it’s the movie and the execution of it is what all the actors depend on and I believe in Zack’s vision.”

Al Norton: “Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara recently said that this version of Batman would be “tired and weary and seasoned and been doing it for awhile”…Is that how you envisioned him as well and what would you add to the description on the Bruce Wayne side of things?”

Ben Affleck: “Yes, Kevin described it aptly. I don’t want to go further because I want to be able to capitalize on what is new about this iteration by having it be a surprise to the audience.”

Like most of you, Affleck himself didn’t feel like he fit the part of Batman. That was until he was shown Snyder’s vision of Batman & it’s not quite the traditional Batman which we all love. Over the years there have been many versions of Batman. The 60’s Adam West Batman, which was very campy, colorful, & comic book-ish with the “pows” & “blams” added to it. Even with how cheesy it was, it was still a great show & also is a timeless classic. Then there were the Tim Burton Batmans which were the closest we came to the comic book Batman at that time. To the Joel Schumacher Batmans which went back to the more cheesy side of Batman. To the most recent & realistic take on Batman from Chris Nolan, which wasn’t quite the comic book Batman but it made for some pretty great movies. To be honest, the closest we’ve come to seeing the comic book Batman was not a live-action version but an animated version. Yes I’m talking about the 90’s Batman the animated series. Which is loved by just about everyone. If not, then it should be. So the Snyder version is just another take on Batman just like Batman has been ever changing throughout the years when it comes to the big screen. & don’t forget it has Superman in it! So it will be quite the change but it could possibly be a great one just as well as it could be a flop but I won’t knock it until I see it. That’s really the only way we can go about it.

We can finally see how Affleck delivers when Superman/Batman hits theaters July 17, 2015.