600 SHARES Share Tweet

Lately the rumors around the Star Wars galaxy have been that we will see some sort of trailer for Episode VII. Some people were speculating that it would be at New York’s Comic Con but that didn’t happen. Then just today, a website was reporting that there was a rumor going around that Disney would put in a little teaser trailer during the trailers that will be shown during Thor 2: The Dark World. That to me seems a bit unlikely as well. & now even more so since Michael Arndt is no longer writing the screenplay.

According to StarWars.com, Arndt who wrote films such as Toy Story 3, Brave & Little Miss Sunshine, has been replaced by Lawrence Kasdan & J.J Abrams himself. Most of you Star Wars fans know who Kasdan is. For those of you that don’t, Kasdan both The Empire Strikes Back & Return of The Jedi. It’s been said that Kasdan has also been writing some of the Star Wars spin-off films as well.

“I am very excited about the story we have in place and thrilled to have Larry and J.J. working on the script,” stated Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy. “There are very few people who fundamentally understand the way a Star Wars story works like Larry, and it is nothing short of incredible to have him even more deeply involved in its return to the big screen. J.J. of course is an incredible storyteller in his own right. Michael Arndt has done a terrific job bringing us to this point and we have an amazing filmmaking and design team in place already prepping for production.”

This could be a great thing for fans since like Kennedy said, Lawrence Kasdan knows fundamentally the way that Star Wars works. I for one am happy with the change & not to take anything away from Arndt but it’s great to see a familiar face on board with the film. Something that we all need to understand is that a movie of this magnitude, takes a lot of time & thought. So we can’t rush the company to release a trailer although I as well, am eagerly awaiting some type of news whether it has to do with the cast, the plot or maybe even a movie poster. But as Master Yoda would say, “patience you must have my young padawan.”