Director Roland Emmerich Says There Are Two Versions of the INDEPENDENCE DAY 2 Script

Director Roland Emmerich attended a press junket for the video release of his film “White House Down.” During the course of promoting the American action feature, Emmerich was asked about his plans for “Independence Day 2.” He sighed and made this statement about the sequel.

“A daily battle … The budget, the schedules, the actors … “ Still, he promised, “It’s looking good.”

When questioned about Fresh Prince actor Will Smith’s return to the franchise, Emmerich was less than forthcoming and refused to answer the question. Yet, he did leak that there are “two versions” of the script. You can call it an insurance policy. One script features Smith’s character Captain Steven Hiller, while the second version deletes the hotshot fighter pilot altogether. Apparently both script versions have been completed by “White House Down” writer James Vanderbilt. Emmerich was optimistic when he said:

“It’s looking good [for the version with Smith].”

In Emmerich’s 1996 original blockbuster, Hiller married his stripper girlfriend, who had a young son Dylan. It is reported the sequel will focus more on Dylan than on Hiller himself. “Fruitvale Station” actor Michael B. Jordan is being courted for the role.

Another question that fans want confirmation to is, will there be two films or one? Emmerich wants it to be known.

“I thought about spending four years of my life on one movie and I didn’t want to turn into something from the movie. It’s a movie about aliens, I don’t want to turn into an alien.”

Here is a brief outline for the sequel.

It’s been almost 20 years since the Earth was plunged into a war with a scavenger race of extraterrestrials. Humans have harnessed the technology salvaged from the multitude of wrecked alien craft to make numerous scientific advancements, but lack the ability to duplicate the organically-grown technology. Now, alien reinforcements are about to arrive.

Although no production date has been announced, “Independence Day 2” is scheduled for release on July 3, 2015 or 2016. The film will star Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum. Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich co-wrote the screenplay, which has been turned over to writer-producer James Vanderbilt for a rewrite. Roland Emmerich will direct.

