Ming Doyle’s first issue of Valiant’s oddest couple.

Today, Valiant Entertainment sent over a preview of superstar artist Ming Doyle’s (MARA) first issue of the hit Quantum & Woody series for Valiant. Issue number #5 is set to go on sale November 5th but you can check out some early pages for the book below.

“Imbued with unpredictable new superpowers in the wake of an energy experiment gone wrong, Eric and Woody Henderson have just had their lives turned upside down – and they need to “klang” together every 24 hours or else their atoms will disperse. So what do you do when the most annoying person in your life is also the only thing keeping you alive? You move in with him! And his goat. And his barely legal clone girlfriend. Besides, every team of heroes needs a secret headquarters…and this one has a slightly used hot tub. Plus: Quantum gets a job – and meets his first true blue super-villain!”

QUANTUM AND WOODY #5 (NEW ARC – “IN SECURITY”)

Written by JAMES ASMUS

Art by MING DOYLE

Cover by ANDREW ROBINSON (SEP131359)

Pullbox Exclusive Variant by LEE GARBETT (SEP131360)

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ (SEP131361)

Variant Cover by MIKE McKONE (SEP131362)

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE 11/5/13