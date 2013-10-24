502 SHARES Share Tweet

Boom! Announces Deceivers.

October 24, 2013 (Los Angeles, CA) In December, BOOM! Studios will debut their newest original series, DECEIVERS, written by Steven Grant (2 GUNS, 3 GUNS) and illustrated by newcomer Jose Holder (INCORRUPTIBLE). It will ship with a main cover by Stephane Roux (Birds of Prey, GRACE RANDOLPH’S SUPURBIA). A Steven Grant signed incentive cover will also be available for retailers to order. DECEIVERS is a globetrotting espionage action/comedy populated by charming, clever characters and thrilling sleight of hand, perfect for fans of films like “Catch Me If You Can” and the “Ocean’s 11” series.

Lincoln McCord and Prince Adony Zaruka are two American con men living abroad in Europe, posing as an oil magnate and the descendant of long-lost royalty in order to live the high life by leeching off the European elite. But when an international thief begins wreaking havoc on their marks, the deceivers are enlisted by a rogue CIA agent to help entrap him.

DECEIVERS #1 will arrive in stores in late December and carries a retail price of $3.99 under Diamond order code OCT13 0993. It’s also available for order directly from boom-studios.com.