A special screening of the film classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark” took place at the Arclight Dome in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Director Steven Spielberg appeared at the screening and answered questions from fans. It was only a matter time before the questions zeroed in on Spielberg’s fourth Indiana Jones installment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and the infamous atomic bomb sequence. Spielberg was quoted as saying:

“I know in Indy 4, you didn’t buy the refrigerator and the atomic bomb… I know! I know! But we tried! We tried! I was pushing the envelope! By the way, I take FULL responsibility for that — that was COMPLETELY my idea! Even Harrison (Ford) said to me: ‘Nobody is going to buy this!‘”

Now you may have disliked “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” but one good thing came out of it… this website. Yup! You wouldn’t be reading this right now if George Lucas and Steven Spielberg hadn’t made such an apocryphal blunder. No matter who fights over the blame, if another film is lined up for the series, hopefully lessons can be learned and mistakes avoided. Just give the fans what they want, a great Indiana Jones film!

F.Y.I: Nuke the Fridge is a colloquialism used to refer to the moment in a film series that is so incredible that it lessens the excitement of subsequent scenes that rely on more understated action or suspense, due to ridiculous or low quality storylines, events or characters.

