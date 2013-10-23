Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, did an interview with TreeTV. During the interview, he discussed Marvel’s future. He was asked if there would be a Black Panther film in the future. His answer was… “It’s absolutely in development. & when you have something as rich as Wakanda & his backstory & clearly vibraniums been introduced in the universe already. I don’t know when it will be exactly, but it’s certainly…we have plans to put it out someday.”

Also in a different interview with movie.com, Feige was asked about Dr. Strange having his own movie. Here’s what he had to say:

“Doc. Strange, as I’ve been saying for years, is a movie I believe we should make-we’re just figuring out how to make it a great movie. It is in active development right now.” Fiege said. “Whether that’s one of the movies we announce for 2016 or 2017, we have to see. I think it’ll be the middle of next year before we announce officially what the post Ant-Man films will be.”

These 2 characters have been the center of rumors for a few years now & they are 2 characters that fans would like to see. These comments also echo what Stan Lee had said in an interview earlier this year, when he stated that there will definitely be a Black Panther film & a Dr. Strange film. He also said that every character is a possibility. When it comes to Marvel, the possibilities are endless because of all the wide range of characters they have to choose from. So we will have to wait & see how the next few Marvel movies play out & see if we can tell what Marvel characters the studio is planning to build on next.