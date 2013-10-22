Ben Kingsley, the actor who played The Mandarin in Iron Man 3, says he’s reteamed with Marvel & some of the Iron Man 3 crew for a “secret project.”

He explained: “It’s a secret Marvel project. I’m not allowed to say any more, you’re going to have to wait and see… I was with many members of the crew that were involved in Iron Man 3. It was lovely to see them again. It was great to be with this wonderful family…I think they have enormous taste as creative artists. There’s nothing lazy or gratuitous about their work. They are at the top of their game, and they’re great company to keep.”

What could this “secret project” that he’s referring to be? Could he be making a cameo in AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D? Could he appear in an upcoming Marvel movie? Any clues? What do you guys think it is?