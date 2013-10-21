650 SHARES Share Tweet

One thing that we all have been waiting for is a Wonder Woman live-action movie, show or at least something Wonder Woman to make it seem like Warner Bros. is even trying to do something with one of the most popular superheroes in the whole comic book universe & quite possibly the most well known female superhero of all time. There has been rumors for years about Warner Bros. possibly working on a live-action show as well as rumors about the possibility of Wonder Woman showing up in the highly anticipated Superman/Batman movie.

At the Variety Entertainment & Tech Summit today, Warner Bros.’ president of creative development & worldwide production, Greg Silverman, was asked about the possible superhero cameos that we could see in the Superman/Batman movie. Here’s what he said…

“We have been doing a lot of thinking for years about how to best use all those characters & we love them,” Silverman said. “Wonder Woman is an amazing character. I think it’s a great opportunity both for box office success, but also to have an amazingly powerful female superhero.”

A reporter for the trade tried to get more out of him & asked Silverman specifically about any Wonder Woman plans, whether we may see a solo film of her or a cameo of her. Silverman’s response was…

“We are taking it all very seriously & are trying to do a plan that’s respectful to those characters and maximizes the stories as best they can. So everything that has been speculated are things that we’ve thought about.”

What does this tell us? Nothing really. Just stuff that we’ve already heard. That they are listening to the rumors & listening to what fans want to see. But it doesn’t mean that we will get what we want. Hopefully they figure something out & utilize her properly in whatever they decide to do with her. Remember, they were planning on Wonder Woman having her own show but that quickly got shot down before it ever made it to air.

Silverman also talked about the casting choice of Ben Affleck as Batman & praised it. (Like any executive of the company would do of course.)

“We knew going in that we had more information than the general public had. We knew what the take of the movie was, we knew what the character was going to be. We don’t take these decisions lightly. We thought about everybody — brand new people, established people. Ben is the perfect guy to play this role.”

The sequel to Man of Steel does not yet have a confirmed title but director Zack Snyder has started shooting some scenes already. The film will star Henry Cavill as he will reprise his role as Superman, Ben Affleck as an older, wiser Batman, & Amy Adams as Lois Lane & Lawrence Fishburne as Perry White. The film is set to hit theaters July 17, 2015.