Academy Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon has published photos via her Twitter account showcasing her role as American memoirist, novelist and essayist Cheryl Strayed in the film “Wild.” Witherspoon gives fans a peek of some of the behind-the-scenes prep work and a photo with the author. The film chronicles one woman’s 1,100-mile solo hike undertaken as a way to recover from a recent catastrophe. Check out the pics!

“Wild” is currently filming. The film stars Reese Witherspoon, Charles Baker, Gaby Hoffman, Michiel Huisman, Kevin Rankin, Thomas Sadoski, W. Earl Brown, J. D. Evermore, Jeanine Jackson and Randy Schulman. Nick Hornby wrote the screenplay based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed. Jean-Marc Vallée directs.

Source: Reese Witherspoon via Twitter, IMDb