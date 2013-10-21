400 SHARES Share Tweet

Remember the Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoons? With the talking flying squirrel & the talking moose? Who doesn’t? I’m in my mid 20’s & I remember watching them on Nick at Nite as a kid. Well anywho, in the late 50’s/early 60’s, there were these 2 cartoon characters that had their own short cartoon within the show. Mr.Peabody & Sherman. A super intelligent, talking dog (Mr.Peabody) & his human side kick (Sherman) that he would teach certain things to like history lessons & scientific stuff. Well now they are coming to the big screen & are coming with a new look. In 3-D Dreamworks Animation.

“The latest technology is that Mr. Peabody has combined time travel with flight,” explained director Rob Minkoff . “You can you actually fly through a wormhole into your historical destination, then fly the craft around once you are there. It’s a little 2.0.”

In the film Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Mr. Peabody is voiced by Emmy winner Ty Burrell (Modern Family) & Sherman is voiced by 10 year-old Max Charles (The Neighbors). Burrell said that he had to go about his first animated character a bit differently than his other roles.

“I’m so used to trying to make stupid jokes,” he says. “But the jokes are around this character. We did make Peabody less aware that his frequent puns are terrible. That’s his Achilles’ heel. Mr. Peabody does everything well except be funny.”

Director Rob Minkoff says Burrell was able to pull off not only the brains of the character but also the much-needed heart as well. Which the original cartoon did not showcase.

“Ty has the kind of warmth that we wanted to bring in to balance out Mr. Peabody’s intellect,” the director says.

In the plot of the film, Sherman goes off to school & tangles with another student. Penny Peterson, who is voiced by another Modern Family member, Ariel Winter. Sherman & Penny’s own WABAC (pronounced way back) time travels are what set the film in motion. They visit certain periods throughout history but when Penny falls for ancient Egypt & refuses to leave, it threatens a reversal of history. Mr. Peabody has to step in to try to save the day. All while Mr. Peabody faces quite possibly his most difficult challenge yet, being a parent.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman hits theaters on March 7, 2015 in 3D & stars Ty Burrell, Max Charles, Ariel Winter, Stephen Colbert, Lake Bell, Mel Brooks, Stanley Tucci, Allison Janney, Leslie Mann, Dennis Haysbert & Karan Brar.

