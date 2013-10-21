300 SHARES Share Tweet

The name of the first Kaiju other than Godzilla has been unintentionally revealed by website Urban Collector. The website listed a Godzilla Deluxe Destruction Pack, which will tie into the release of next year’s “Godzilla” feature. Under the toy’s item description, the Destruction Pack will include a figure of Godzilla and the exclusive 8-legged Muto. The page has since been taken down, but website Dread Central was able to get a screenshot of it. Check it out! So who is Muto? Most fans and Godzilla experts have come to a consensus that Muto may be an homage to the Kaiju spider, Kumonga.

In the Showa series, Kumonga was a giant spider who lived on Sogell Island. He is the main antagonist in the 1967 “Son of Godzilla” film. The Kaiju trapped Minilla and a Kamacuras. Godzilla, Minilla’s father, soon arrived and defeated the monster spider by burning it to a crisp with his and Minilla’s atomic breath. A year later (although the film takes place in 1999,) Kumonga appears again in “Destroy All Monsters” to help save the world from the alien race known as the Kilaaks. Kumonga is also known as Spiega, a name given to him for English language audiences.

Here is a brief storyline for Legendary Picture’s upcoming “Godzilla” film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Sources: Dread Central, wikipedia